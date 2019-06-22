Raymond James Initiates Coverage on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 80.64% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $32,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $84,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Francis Burke bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

