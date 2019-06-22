Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Up 10.5%

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.05. 379,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 61,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 61.50%.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

