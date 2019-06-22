Randall & Quilter Investment’s (RQIH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Randall & Quilter Investment alerts:

LON RQIH opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.79. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 154.52 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.28 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60.

In other news, insider Alan Quilter sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £940,000 ($1,228,276.49).

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.