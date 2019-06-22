Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives $38.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RARX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 1,318,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,067. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.10 and a current ratio of 20.10.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $189,592.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

