Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Decreased by Analyst

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 806,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $18,781,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.