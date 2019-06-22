Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

PGNX stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 436.57% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 472,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

