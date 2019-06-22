PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE POL opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PolyOne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PolyOne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

