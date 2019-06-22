PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 1,077,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PolyOne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PolyOne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 700,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wellington Shields upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

