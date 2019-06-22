Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Plug Power by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 56,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Plug Power by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 152,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

