Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Overweight

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,311,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 735,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,813,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,193,000 after buying an additional 263,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,383,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 142,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

