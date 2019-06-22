Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.44.

NYSE:PIR opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 111.92% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports will post -38.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,858,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 303,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 550.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pier 1 Imports (PIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.