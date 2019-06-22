Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Pelatro (LON:PTRO) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON PTRO opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. Pelatro has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

