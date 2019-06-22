Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,649,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 2,453,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.08.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $233.43. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $6,495,618 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

