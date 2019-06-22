Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,649,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 2,453,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.08.
Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $233.43. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $6,495,618 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
