Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,391,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 2,378,602 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $690,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $6,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,072.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,000 and sold 910,305 shares valued at $10,789,683. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

