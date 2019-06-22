ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.64. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $574.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.00.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.