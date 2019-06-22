Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.2-9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $38,885,825. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

