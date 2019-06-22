Nord/LB Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.90 ($28.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.13 ($24.57).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.82 ($17.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.85 ($17.27) and a twelve month high of €24.45 ($28.43).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

