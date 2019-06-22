Nord/LB Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.90 ($28.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.13 ($24.57).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.82 ($17.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.85 ($17.27) and a twelve month high of €24.45 ($28.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

