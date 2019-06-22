NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.
TSE NFI opened at C$38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$28.47 and a twelve month high of C$52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53.
In other news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$474,271.20. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.51 per share, with a total value of C$167,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,148.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
