NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE NFI opened at C$38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$28.47 and a twelve month high of C$52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$753.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 2.8585208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$474,271.20. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.51 per share, with a total value of C$167,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,148.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.