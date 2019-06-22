NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) price target (up from GBX 5,250 ($68.60)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target (up from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,634 ($73.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

