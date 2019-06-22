Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

NXST stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.72. 513,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,779. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

