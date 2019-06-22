National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 210,439 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 95,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

