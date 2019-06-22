National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCMI. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.81. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 6.98%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National CineMedia by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in National CineMedia by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

