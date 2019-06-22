Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.36

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.36 and last traded at C$9.46, with a volume of 275182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. GMP Securities cut shares of Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is -170.81%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

