Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €96.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.53 ($116.89).

Shares of MRK opened at €91.74 ($106.67) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

