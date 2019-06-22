Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €96.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.53 ($116.89).

Shares of MRK opened at €91.74 ($106.67) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

