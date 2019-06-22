Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MEI stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $998.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel purchased 1,021 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.54 per share, with a total value of $28,118.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

