Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,461,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,500 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,017,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Mercury Systems by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.