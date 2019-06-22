Medicure (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.68 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 3899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million and a PE ratio of -333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

