Maxim Group Analysts Give Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) a $6.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPHS. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Sophiris Bio to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sophiris Bio from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of SPHS stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Sophiris Bio has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Sophiris Bio worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

