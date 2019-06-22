Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

MRL opened at GBX 438 ($5.72) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The stock has a market cap of $194.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

