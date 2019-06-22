Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.
MRL opened at GBX 438 ($5.72) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The stock has a market cap of $194.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.
Marlowe Company Profile
