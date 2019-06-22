Mark C. Costello Sells 12,046 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $547,611.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,383.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $60.55.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
