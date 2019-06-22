LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

LXU stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

