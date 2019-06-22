Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $149.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. purchased 63,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $612,858.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,078 shares of company stock worth $1,070,309. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,791 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

