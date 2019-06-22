Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

