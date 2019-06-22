Level One Bancorp (LEVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Level One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

LEVL stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 19.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.