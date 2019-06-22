LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $39.05 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

LTXB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.79.

NASDAQ LTXB opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $63,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $56,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $181,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

