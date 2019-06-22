Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KURA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 293,950.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

