Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-486 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.97 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.73-0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.20%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

