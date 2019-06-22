Kevin C. Tang Acquires 50,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $1,307,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $756.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 311,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.