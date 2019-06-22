JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to “Overweight”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. HSBC cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

ZURVY opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

