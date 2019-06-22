JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.83 ($64.92).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €44.01 ($51.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.