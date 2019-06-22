John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 676.67 ($8.84).

LON WG opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.85. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,236.16 ($8,148.65). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £8,337 ($10,893.77). Insiders acquired a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,121 in the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

