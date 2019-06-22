Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Essentra PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra PLC (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Essentra in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essentra’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Essentra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of FLRAF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Essentra has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.