Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Price Target to $45.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

RARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.10 and a quick ratio of 20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.80. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $27.68.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,592.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 51,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

