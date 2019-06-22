Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Insider Mark S. Forbis Sells 501 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $68,927.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $137.34 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.57%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

