inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in inTEST by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

