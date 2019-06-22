Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XENT. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Intersect ENT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.39.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $723.35 million, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $243,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $297,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,446 shares of company stock worth $3,667,375. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 130,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

