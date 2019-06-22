Insider Selling: Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $168,972.80 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,108,000 after buying an additional 257,077 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Zuora by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,328,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,556,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

