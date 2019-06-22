Insider Selling: Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $168,972.80 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zuora stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.01.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,108,000 after buying an additional 257,077 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Zuora by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,328,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,556,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
