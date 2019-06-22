Insider Selling: TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells 8,758 Shares of Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $108,310,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,485,000 after purchasing an additional 429,293 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,516,000 after purchasing an additional 339,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,581,000 after purchasing an additional 307,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

