Insider Selling: Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Insider Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) insider Christopher Netter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BFS opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saul Centers by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Saul Centers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.