Insider Selling: Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Insider Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) insider Christopher Netter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BFS opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saul Centers by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Saul Centers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
